BRITISH singer/songwriter WAITING FOR SMITH is inspired to write about the everyday ups & downs of life, love, and the never-ending investigation of who we are and what we're all doing here. Formerly a ski instructor in the French Alps, Harry broke his back in two places during avalanche training. Wondering whether he’d survive in the helicopter on the way to the hospital, he had an epiphany that if he was OK, he would dedicate his life to music. Let's hope it paid off. Check out the new single "Life She Don’t Lie" in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

