Sold

SEEHAFER BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Oldies WDLB-A-W254DL/MARSHFIELD, WI and Sports WOSQ (ESPN 92.3)/SPENCER, WI to J. KEVIN GRAP's CENTRAL WISCONSIN BROADCASTING, INC. for $250,000 ($10,000 cash, $240,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC. TOTALLY AMPED LLC is selling AC KDXN (THE MIX 105.7)/SOUTH HEART-DICKINSON, ND to GLASSWORKS BROADCASTING, LLC for $200,000 ($40,000 deposit, $160,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA starting NOVEMBER 1st.

And STA applications came from MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. (KIDD-A/MONTEREY, CA, resumption unde prior STA at temporary site) and UNIFIED PENTECOSTAL LOCAL CHURCHES, INC. KWJP/PAOLA, KS, (temporary location with 100 watts from an antenna mounted on a 20-foot pipe atop a 20-foot building after losing its lease).

