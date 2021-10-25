-
Wisconsin Combo, North Dakota FM Sold
by Perry Michael Simon
October 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM (PT)
SEEHAFER BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Oldies WDLB-A-W254DL/MARSHFIELD, WI and Sports WOSQ (ESPN 92.3)/SPENCER, WI to J. KEVIN GRAP's CENTRAL WISCONSIN BROADCASTING, INC. for $250,000 ($10,000 cash, $240,000 in a promissory note).
In other filings with the FCC. TOTALLY AMPED LLC is selling AC KDXN (THE MIX 105.7)/SOUTH HEART-DICKINSON, ND to GLASSWORKS BROADCASTING, LLC for $200,000 ($40,000 deposit, $160,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA starting NOVEMBER 1st.
And STA applications came from MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. (KIDD-A/MONTEREY, CA, resumption unde prior STA at temporary site) and UNIFIED PENTECOSTAL LOCAL CHURCHES, INC. KWJP/PAOLA, KS, (temporary location with 100 watts from an antenna mounted on a 20-foot pipe atop a 20-foot building after losing its lease).