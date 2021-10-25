Hilton (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

PARIS HILTON and her LONDON AUDIO production company will produce a second podcast with iHEARTMEDIA, this one based on her experiences at a school for "troubled teens" in UTAH. "TRAPPED IN TREATMENT," co-produces with WARNER BROS. UNSCRIPTED TELEVISION and TELEPICTURES, will be hosted by CAROLINE COLE and REBECCA MELLINGER and promises to "expose the dark secrets and controversial practices" of the industry" when it makes its 2022 debut. The show will devote each season to one youth treatment facility, starting with the one HILTON was sent to, PROVO CANYON SCHOOL, where survivors allege mental and physical abuse was meted out.

HILTON said, “For 20 years, I lived silently with the memories, and the trauma, from my experience at PROVO CANYON SCHOOL. This past year, thousands of survivors like me have shared their stories, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up. PROVO CANYON SCHOOL will not be able to hide behind the abuse they’ve caused survivors any longer. I am so proud to be producing TRAPPED IN TREATMENT and can’t wait to take you on this audio journey.”

HILTON hosts "THIS IS PARIS" for iHEARTMEDIA and has launched a new long-form content development banner SILVINGTON MANOR ENTERTAINMENT.

