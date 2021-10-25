BRIAN KELLEY of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE revealed TODAY (10/25) the list of guest Country artists who will make appearances in his upcoming musical, "May We All," set to debut next SUMMER at NASHVILLE's TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTIST CENTER (TPAC) (NET NEWS 2/22). Each artist will take a turn at one show playing the role of "BAILEY STONE."

They will include: ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, ALEXANDRA KAY, BRELAND, CANAAN SMITH, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, CHRIS RUEDIGER, COOPER ALAN, DANIELLE BRADBERY, JAMIE O’NEAL, LAINEY WILSON, LINDSAY ELL, LOCASH, NICK FRADIANI, SCARLETT BURKE, THOMAS MAC, TIGIRLILY, TRENT HARMON and KELLEY himself. As previously reported, the musical was created by KELLEY's CUZBRO PRODUCTIONS and LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT.

“I’ve been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now, and for ‘May We All’ to debut in NASHVILLE next JUNE is so surreal," said KELLEY. "It wouldn’t be a Country music party without some special guests and surprises. I’m thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast, and can’t wait to see what each one brings to the character of ‘Bailey Stone.’”

Executive Producer MICHAEL BARRA added, “From the very beginning, we created the role of ‘Bailey Stone’ to be played by a different guest artist at every performance in NASHVILLE. We’re already blown away by the caliber of talent and are looking forward to making these special guest moments fun for both the artist and the audience.”

Tickets for the JUNE 7th through JULY 17th, 2022 run go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th at 10a (CT) by phone at (615) 782-4040, at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, NASHVILLE) or at TPAC.org.

The musical tells the story of JENNA COATES, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. Watch the trailer here.

