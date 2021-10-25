Top Advertisers (And/Or Promos)

It's getting a little repetitious, but iHEARTRADIO promos again led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 18-24, with over 3,000 more instances than repeat second-place finisher INDEED. iHEART was busy filling time with promos, with publicity for two podcasts, "CROSSING THE LINE WITH M. WILLIAM PHELPS" and "13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN," making it into the top 10.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 62334 instances)

2. INDEED (#2; 59259)

3. DUCKDUCKGO (#3; 49687)

4. GETUPSIDE (#4 as UPSIDE SERVICES; 40719)

5. STATE FARM (#7; 34228)

6. SWIFFER (--; 33311)

7, "CROSSING THE LINE WITH M. WILLIAM PHELPS" PODCAST (--; 32441)

8. UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#8; 32056)

9. "13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN" PODCAST (--; 31739)

10. MCDONALD'S (#12; 30681)

