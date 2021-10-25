Over $800k For Suicide Prevention

Audacy held it's annual "We Can Survive" Concert on Saturday (10/23) at THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, with performances by COLDPLAY, MAROON 5, BLACK EYED PEAS, DOJA CAT, SHAWN MENDES, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE and YOUNG IN A MILLION. The event raised over $800k for AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP), the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

Prior to closing out the night, CHRIS MARTIN surprised the crowd by bringing out MEL (SPORTY SPICE) of the SPICE GIRLS to deliver an acoustic rendition of “2 Become 1.”

AUDACY's SVP of Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said, "We’re thrilled to have been able to reintroduce this staple of our live events business at the iconic HOLLYWOOD BOWL and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and mental health empowerment with our listeners. The unique connection music has with its fans can help save lives. After two long-awaited years, we are delighted to see this power of music and connection on full display as we shared an inspiring evening with our fans, artists and partners at AFSP.”

CEO/AFSP, ROBERT GEBBIA added, “We’re inspired by the way entertainers and artists have become more vocal about personal mental health challenges in order to provide a community for others who may be struggling. Our partnership with AUDACY gives us the opportunity to use the power of music to bring people together and spark conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.”





