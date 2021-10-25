In celebration of the GRAND OLE OPRY 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th, multiple outlets are lining up special programming to honor the historic event. The UK’s BBC RADIO, along with domestic outlets SIRIUSXM, WSM-A/NASHVILLE and CIRCLE NETWORK will all air special programming this week to preview and promote SATURDAY’s OPRY show.

BBC RADIO 2’s “THE COUNTRY SHOW WITH BOB HARRIS,” will feature music from OPRY members past and present. SIRIUSXM’s Ch. 59 “WILLIE’s ROADHOUSE” host (and OPRY member) JEANNIE SEELY will host a one-hour special featuring conversations with fellow OPRY members GARTH BROOKS, VINCE GILL, CARLY PEARCE and BILL ANDERSON, as well as vintage performances from the OPRY stage, including the 1974 appearance by PRESIDENT RICHARD NIXON at the opening of the new GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.

OPRY host station WSM-A will feature specials hosted by morning co-host and OPRY announcer CHARLIE MATTOS taking listeners through the decades that make up the OPRY’s 5000 SATURDAY nights. The first part of the special, "5000 SATURDAY Nights: 1925-1975" airs OCTOBER 30th at 2p (CT) followed by "5000 SATURDAY Nights: 1976-TODAY" at 4p (CT). In addition, WSM-A will broadcast live from the OPRY complex on FRIDAY and SATURAY (10/29-10/30).

CIRCLE will offer the specials "OPRY Unbroken" on OCTOBER 30th at 6p (CT), followed by "OPRY 5000" at 7p (CT).

