Jake Owen And Larry Fleet To Host Middays On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles In November
by Laura Moxley
October 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM (PT)
BIG LOUD RECORDS' recording artists JAKE OWEN and LARRY FLEET have been tapped to take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of NOVEMBER, beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26th.
Fans can listen to the pair from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).