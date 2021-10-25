Owen (l) and Fleet (r) (Photos: Matt Paskert)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' recording artists JAKE OWEN and LARRY FLEET have been tapped to take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of NOVEMBER, beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26th.

Fans can listen to the pair from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

