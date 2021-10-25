Actions

The FCC has issued two $1,500 fines for late radio license renewal applications and affirmed its rejection of one now-deleted LPFM's attempt to get a permit for facilities it built without authorization.

In the actions, the Commission proposed a $1,500 fine against KATIE DAVIS for a late license renewal application for FM translator K269AV/TONOPAH and GOLDFIELD, NV, and issued a $1,500 fine against PILGRIMS JOURNEY for the same infraction at low power WPJI-LP/HOPKINSVILLE, KY.

And the Commission affirmed the Media Bureau's dismissal of the applications by FOUNDATION FOR A BEAUTIFUL LIFE, INC. to get a legal modification of its license for KQEK-LP/CUPERTINO, CA after the station built its facilities 3.5 miles away from the permitted location. The station's applications for a construction permit modification and a license to cover the changes was denied in 2019 and the Bureau issued a letter in APRIL 2020 ordering the station off the air after it resumed broadcasting in MARCH 2020. The licensee claimed that the unauthorized facilities should be authorized because it intended to serve the area's Asian-American community, but the Commission noted that in previous cases, when permittees deliberately built unauthorized facilities, the permits were forfeited.

