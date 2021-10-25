Home Of The Bulls

The CHICAGO BULLS have extended their contract with the NBA team's radio flagship, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO. Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed. CHUCK SWIRSKY and BILL WENNINGTON continue to call the games, with SWIRSKY hosting a 15-minute pregame show and a rotation of hosts handling a 30-minute postgame show.

“For years, 670 THE SCORE has been the home for BULLS basketball, and we’re delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with the REINSDORF family and the BULLS organization,” said AUDACY CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “As the voice of CHICAGO sports fans, we look forward to many more years of giving our listeners premier year-round coverage of the team, both on and off the court.”

“In what is already an exciting time for BULLS fans, we are happy to announce the extension of our partnership with THE SCORE,” said BULLS Pres./COO MICHAEL REINSDORF. “Over the years, we have had a great relationship and we look forward to building on that for our organization and fan base.”

