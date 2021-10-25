(Photo: Oriana Schwindt)

IPD MEDIABRANDS' MAGNA is projecting the US Ad Marketplace has made a V-shaped recovery that will not only close out 2021 with a predicted $278 billion in ad spend, compared with $213 billion in 2020, but should also reach a record $300 billion in 2022.

While the ad market should be back to normal by the end of 2022 in almost all verticals, MAGNA EVP/GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE, VINCENT LETANG, said he is astonished by how much of this recovery is driven by digital. "We were expecting stronger digital growth, but it was so much stronger than anyone expected," he said.

Digital ad formats: search, social and digital video, now account for 60% of all media spend. At the height of the pandemic, in 2020, digital video spending skyrocketed 41%. It grew by over 68% in the first half of 2021. Social ad spending at the end of 2021 will index at 165% compared with pre-COVID levels. The growth in 2020 and 2021 has been entirely organic. And it came from a surprising source: small and medium businesses.

LETANG said, "They weren't just resilient under COVID; they thrived. Many of them pre-COVID didn't have a digital budget at all. But a lot of them, we suspect, kick-started those budgets during the pandemic." And, like many consumer behavioral changes that came about during the pandemic, LETANG predicts that the digital investment for smaller businesses will be a permanent change. He added, "We saw digital formats growing out of volume and pricing."

LETANG and his colleagues had previously thought the digital marketplace was reaching maturity, if it hadn't already. But 2021 has proven "there's still room for organic growth."

Click here to read the full article.

« see more Net News