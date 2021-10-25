Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for OCTOBER 18-24 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and flat on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from OCTOBER 19, 2020 to OCTOBER 24, 2021 was-11% for Arts, -5% for Business, +28% for Comedy, -21% for Health & Fitness, -12% for History, -16% for News, +18% for Science, -8% for Society & Culture, +31% for Sports, and +43% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +2% for Arts, +4% for Business, +1% for Comedy, +6% for Health & Fitness, +1% for History, +1% for News, +10% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

