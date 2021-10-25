Small Business Support

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO has picked the winner of its "Business Boost" contest to award a marketing campaign on the station valued at $75,000 over the next year. NEENNU GUPTA, owner of wine and paint studio BOTTLE & BOTTEGA in PARK RIDGE, IL, won the contest, sponsored by SIGNATURE BANK.

“We’re excited to award this wonderful prize to such a deserving small business,” said WIND VP/GM JEFF REISMAN. “NEENNU represents the best of small business owners. She’s worked hard and persevered to keep her business afloat during challenging times. We look forward to working with her in the year to come to see how she continues to grow her business.”

“This radio marketing campaign will put us in front of people to let them know that we’re open and that we’re taking all precautions to keep you and your family safe. We want them to come in and have fun,” said GUPTA in an on-air interview. “I am so, so grateful to be able to promote my business and let people know what we have to offer at BOTTLE & BOTTEGA.”

Signature Bank's Elena Angelos, Gupta, Reisman, Signature Bank's Kevin Bastuga

« see more Net News