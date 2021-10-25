Deutch

Reps. TED DEUTCH (D-FL), who previously co-sponsored the American Music Fairness Act to create a performance royalty on radio music airplay, has introduced another pro-artists bill in the HOUSE, the Protect Working Musicians Act. His new legislation would let artists and music creators negotiate their own rates for online music use by major streaming platforms.

The bill, endorsed by the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) and the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), would let artists and musicians band together for negotiations with streaming platforms, exempting them for that purpose from anti-trust laws, and would allow the artists and musicians to collectively refuse to license their music to "a dominant online music distribution platform that refuses to pay market value rates."

"Through the pandemic, streaming services became even more indispensable, allowing us to enjoy the music we love, even when live performances were shut down," said DEUTCH. "But with the exponentially increasing market power of a few tech platforms, the voices of independent musicians are getting harder to hear. By empowering a more diverse chorus of voices to negotiate fair terms and rates for their music, the Protecting Working Musicians Act recognizes the fundamental value of music and gives working artists a fair shot."

"The Protect Working Musicians Act is crucial legislation to make sure that indie music survives as distribution on dominant digital music platforms becomes all the more necessary," said A2IM Pres./CEO Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS. “The power imbalance must be addressed by CONGRESS so that creators and independent labels can band together to fight for fair compensation and against anti-competitive schemes that devalue music. Year after year these platforms grow their profits and subscriber bases at astronomical rates while artists struggle, especially in the wake of the pandemic. We thank Representative DEUTCH for standing up for the premise that artists and creators deserve to make a living wage even if they aren’t a mega star or signed to a major label.”

"We are so grateful to have a friend and supporter like Congressman DEUTCH," said ROSANNE CASH, who serves as Co-Chair of the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE. "His appreciation for music is evident and his commitment to all musicians gives me hope that we can create a fairer, stronger music economy that works for fans, services, artists, and songwriters alike."

"The Protect Working Musicians Act is a huge step forward for independent artists and labels, whose livelihoods, at least in part, depend on the revenue generated from the major global streaming giants," said CAKE's JOHN MCCREA, CASH's Co-Chair at the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE. "We must level the playing field for them and boost their streaming payouts. This bill accomplishes that, and empowers them, by using free-market tools to ensure that all artists get fair market value for their work."

