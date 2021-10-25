Increased Dividend

SIRIUSXM's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0219615 per share of common stock, increasing the per share amount by over 50% from last quarter. The dividend is payable on NOVEMBER 29th to shareholders of record on NOVEMBER 5th.

CFO SEAN SULLIVAN said, "The substantial 50% increase in our regular quarterly dividend reflects our continued confidence in SIRIUSXM's ability to generate significant free cash flow in the coming years. This increase is aimed at bringing our dividend yield more in-line with the broader market and sector comparables.

"We also intend to continue to invest aggressively in our growth initiatives, including pursuing acquisitions when attractive opportunities arise. We plan to maintain financial and strategic flexibility by continuing to return capital to our stockholders at levels that reflect our annual free cash flow generation and any incremental borrowing capacity that may arise from managing leverage to be roughly consistent with historical levels."

