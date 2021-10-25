Aversa

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 The Boss)MONMOUTH-OCEAN welcomes Tri-State area vet RALPHIE AVERSA for part time and swing duties effective this weekend.

AVERSA is best known for his for his 6-year run covering nights on then Hot AC WPLJ/NEW YORK. He’s also done nights in PROVIDENCE, WILKES BARRE and NEW LONDON, CT. He’s currently the host of USA TODAY's "Entertain This!" on USA TODAY NETWORK, a position he continues.

Commenting on the new hire, 107.1 THE BOSS PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, “RALPHIE is a 21st- century super jock--he’s plugged in with great content on the air, on socials and digital. He’s a pro and fun to listen to every time he’s in front of the mic. I’m thrilled to work with him again and have him join our outstanding on air team!”

AVERSA added “I'm really thankful to ROBBY BRIDGES for bringing me aboard 107.1 THE BOSS. I love working with ROBBY, because he's a programmer who looks to elevate his colleagues and create a sound for the station that's both big and local. Looking forward to chatting with friends new and old down the SHORE. Thank you ROBBY and PRESS COMMUNICATIONS!"

BRIDGES and AVERSA previously worked together at both WPLJ and Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH.

« see more Net News