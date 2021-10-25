CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE afternoon personality TONI-MARIE has departed after a little under a year on the job. She shared on FACEBOOK that she left to spend more time with her family in CALIFORNIA following the recent loss of her mother.

"My #CUMULUSNASHVILLE family has been absolutely stellar from day one of arrival last year and I am thankful," she wrote. "I don't know what's next, but I'm looking for a new challenge out here in CALIFORNIA."

TONI-MARIE joined the station last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/2/20) after stints as APD/MD and midday host at then ENTERCOM Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR; MD/afternoon host for BUCK OWENS Country KRJK (97.3 THE BULL)/BAKERSFIELD; six years as MD/on-air talent for KRJK Country sister station KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD from 2009-2015, and a stint as APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS.

The job opening is listed here.

« see more Net News