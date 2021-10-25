DMX; Sons In Charge Of Estate (Photo: @shotbyjacques)

DMX's ex wife TASHERA SIMMONS' oldest sons, XAVIER, SEAN and TACOMA SIMMONS have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of EARL "DMX" SIMMONS after a decision by the WESTCHESTER COUNTY SURROGATE's COURT yesterday. The three will exclusively manage the affairs of their late father's estate, which has retained entertainment attorney RON SWEENEY to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate attorney HERB NASS is the attorney for the DMX estate with the sons as co-administrators..

Born EARL SIMMONS in 1970, the YONKERS-raised MC arrived as a one-man distillation of fellow rugged NEW YORK rap acts like WU-TANG CLAN. With the release of his 1998 debut, "It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot," DMX became a star with the minimal, clanging “Get At Me Dog” and rowdy breakout “RUFF RYDERS’ Anthem.” In 2000, he released "...And Then There Was X," featuring the anthemic “Party Up."

DMX died on APRIL 9th of a cocaine-induced heart attack that stopped the flow of blood to his brain.

Following his death, his family said in a statement, “EARL was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. EARL’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

