Post Doesn't Go Over Very Well

An attempt by a conservative talk host for AUDACY News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA to impugn a school board member with pictures of the man in drag backfired when the pictures turned out to be from a charity show to raise money for charities like the ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION and the WICHITA CHILDREN'S HOME.

The WICHITA EAGLE reports that KNSS SUNDAY night host JOHN WHITMER posted pictures of WICHITA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD member BEN BLANKLEY dressed as a woman with a veiled homophobic/transphobic comment, "Incumbent USD 259 school board member BEN BLANKLEY has a hobby, do you think WICHITA area parents might want to know about this BEFORE they vote on NOVEMBER 2nd?" The pictures were from an annual charity event held before the pandemic, and BLANKLEY told the EAGLE, that a group of gay friends and actors "had reached out to me to participate in that, so I did. We had a good time, had a good turnout, raised a bunch of money and that was basically it." He added that he won an award for advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and enjoyed acting, including doing a show at which he met his wife.

WHITMER is supporting a Republican slate of candidates against incumbents including BLANKLEY, and while the post insinuated that the pictures indicated that BRANTLEY was somehow unfit for the school board, the talk host claimed to the EAGLE that "I'm not passing judgment on him, or his lifestyle choices or whatever. I think WICHITA parents might want to know and so that’s what I posted." The post drew a large response on FACEBOOK with about 3,000 comments, most criticizing WHITMER and some noting how the post backfired on WHITMER and praising BLANKLEY for managing to put together a nice outfit for $40.

