Rosenworcel

President BIDEN has made it official, nominating Acting FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) Chair JESSICA ROSENWORCEL to the permanent post as Chair of the agency, and nominating former FCC Special Counsel and PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE founder GIGI SOHN to the open seat on the Commission.

SENATE approval of both nominations would give Democrats a 3-2 majority of the FCC, which has been in a 2-2 deadlock pending the Administration's actions, and would bode well for a re-establishment of net neutrality rules, which were discarded by the Republican majority in 2017. Since ROSENWORCEL's term lapsed last year, her confirmation must come before the end of 2021 to avoid the Commission becoming a 2-1 Republican majority at the end of the year.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB congratulates JESSICA ROSENWORCEL on her nomination as chairwoman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. As the first woman nominated as permanent chair, this marks a significant milestone at the Commission and a fitting progression in her long and distinguished career in public service. NAB also extends congratulations to GIGI SOHN on her nomination to the Commission. We look forward to working with the full Commission on how the FCC can ensure a thriving local broadcast industry.”

In addition, BIDEN has officially nominated attorney ALAN DAVIDSON to chair the NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION.

The nominations were first reported at POLITICO.

« see more Net News