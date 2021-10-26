Rosenworcel

A report at POLITICO says that President BIDEN is about to nominate Acting FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION Chair JESSICA ROSENWORCEL to the permanent post as Chair of the agency and will nominate former FCC Special Counsel and PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE founder GIGI SOHN to the open seat on the Commission.

SENATE approval of both nominations would give Democrats a 3-2 majority of the FCC, which has been in a 2-2 deadlock pending the Administration's actions, and would bode well for a re-establishment of net neutrality rules, which were discarded by the Republican majority in 2017. Since ROSENWORCEL's term lapsed last year, her confirmation must come before the end of 2021 to avoid the Commission becoming a 2-1 Republican majority at the end of the year.

In addition, BIDEN is expected to nominate attorney ALAN DAVIDSON to chair the NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION.

