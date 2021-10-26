Deal With SXM

SIRIUSXM has signed ASHLEY FLOWERS' AUDIOCHUCK, the podcast network with "CRIME JUNKIE" as its flagship, to an exclusive multi-year agreement. AUDIOCHUCK shows will be distributed through SIRIUSXM's STITCHER and ad sales will be handled by SXM MEDIA under the agreement.

"I'm incredibly excited to work with SIRIUSXM," said FLOWERS. "Since day one our mission has been creating top-of-the-line content that drives advocacy and change and I believe working with such an established multi-platform company will allow us to do bigger, better things and reach even more people with the important stories we want to tell."

"ASHLEY and the team at AUDIOCHUCK have shown that great passion and great storytelling together can create a meaningful business and platform for important stories that may not otherwise be told. We are committed to supporting them as they provide critical true crime storytelling that not only informs listeners, but also drives social change," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "For ASHLEY and other innovators in podcasting, SIRIUSXM provides a home to do the best work of their careers. With three audio platforms as marketing vehicles that can reach the largest and most diverse audiences possible, they can serve their most loyal fans and create new ones."

"Joining with SIRIUSXM is an important next step for our long-term vision at AUDIOCHUCK," said AUDIOCHUCK Pres. KEVIN MILLS. "We intend to use our industry-leading content as a basis to innovate across platforms. We look forward to this collaboration to further our mission of offering new shows that reach even larger audiences, and elevating the advocacy for those who need a voice most."

« see more Net News