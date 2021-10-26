New Format

BENNETT RADIO GROUP has split WEZR-A-W252DS/RUMFORD, ME and WPNO-A-W245CQ/SOUTH PARIS, ME away from their simulcast of Classic Hits WIGY-A-W288CW/LEWISTON, ME, flipping to a News-Talk format as THE PATRIOT 96.9 FM & 98.3 FM.

THE PATRIOT's lineup includes ATLANTIC COAST RADIO News-Talk WLOB-A-W263BZ/PORTLAND's regionally-syndicated RAY RICHARDSON morning show, WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO and MARK LEVIN, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' and DAVE RAMSEY.

