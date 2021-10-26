No Joe

AUDACY has quietly dropped the name "560 THE JOE" from Sports WQAM-A/MIAMI, reverting to using the call letters as the station's slogan and imaging.

WQAM picked up the "JOE" slogan, referring to morning man JOE ROSE, in 2019 as part of a complete overhaul and reshuffling of programming at the station and sister Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET).

MARC HOCHMAN, who co-hosts the afternoon show with CHANNING CROWDER on both stations, was ecstatic about the change on TWITTER:

Our long, national nightmare is over! No more “560 The Joe” (whatever that was.)

Back to the name that should have never been changed: 560 WQAM! pic.twitter.com/1VNXrSgmGt — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) October 26, 2021

« see more Net News