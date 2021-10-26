Another Consent Decree

SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. has joined the list of radio licensees agreeing to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle public file violations.

The company agreed to create and implement a compliance plan at Hot AC KLGL (94.5 THE EAGLE)/SALINA, UT; AC KMXD (MY 100)/MONROE, UT; AC KMGR (CLASSY FM)/NEPHI, UT; Country KMTI-A/MANTI, UT; News-Talk KSVC-A/RICHFIELD, UT; and Country KWUT (97.7 THE WOLF)/ELSINORE, UT in lieu of a fine.

