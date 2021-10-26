-
Utah Radio Licensee Settles Public File Violations Through Consent Decree With FCC
October 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM (PT)
SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. has joined the list of radio licensees agreeing to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle public file violations.
The company agreed to create and implement a compliance plan at Hot AC KLGL (94.5 THE EAGLE)/SALINA, UT; AC KMXD (MY 100)/MONROE, UT; AC KMGR (CLASSY FM)/NEPHI, UT; Country KMTI-A/MANTI, UT; News-Talk KSVC-A/RICHFIELD, UT; and Country KWUT (97.7 THE WOLF)/ELSINORE, UT in lieu of a fine.