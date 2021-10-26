NEW ZEALAND's LUNAVELA, Singer, Songwriter and former COLLAPSING CITIES front man STEVE MATHIESONAND has released a new single "Six-Out-Of-Ten-Friend." STEVE said, "The song is not a misanthropic song, it's more a celebration of setting better boundaries with people who don't get you and laughing about social awkwardness. The upcoming album is a mixture of bruised pop songs celebrating universal themes, sexuality, sobriety, and sad tearjerkers. Check out the new single on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

