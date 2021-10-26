Starr (Photo:

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE and KP ENTERTAINMENT have signed songwriter/producer LEE STARR to a worldwide publishing agreement.

NASHVILLE-based STARR has worked with Country artists ELVIE SHANE (co-writing his recent #1 hit, “My Boy”), ASHLAND CRAFT, CONNER SMITH and DREW GREEN.

KP ENTERTAINMENT Founder KERRI EDWARDS said, “When our Creative Director AUBREY SCHWARTZ played some demos of LEE earlier this year, I knew he was someone we had to represent. His approach to songwriting and producing is inspiring, along with his drive to work toward those next-level goals. LEE is such a great addition to our roster, and I look forward to building this with him.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON said, “I couldn’t be more excited for LEE and the team at KP ENTERTAINMENT. LEE’s songs are full of heart, and his work ethic is second to none. His potential is endless, and I’m looking forward to all that is to come.”

STARR added, “[KP ENTERTAINMENT Sr. Creative Dir.] AUBREY [SCHWARTZ] has been my champion since day one, and as soon as she introduced me to KERRI, I knew where I wanted to be. RUSTY and the staff are incredible, and everyone involved in this deal is an absolute hustler. When you find good people, you stick with them. I think the sky is the limit for us.”

