SUMMITMEDIA, LLC. Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND, VA has hired ANTHONY "KOBE" FARGO for mornings. He will be on weekdays from 6-10a. FARGO joins SUMMITMEDIA from STEPHENS MEDIA in ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, where he served as PD, Director of Digital Content and was on air at Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE).

FARGO said, "My family and I are thrilled for this next chapter in my career. I'm a firm believer in content being the ultimate currency in our industry, and I can't wait to have the opportunity to wake up every morning."

OM DAVE SYMONDS added, "KOBE has a rich and diverse radio background, perfectly matched with our core demo. Our entire team is already excited to welcome KOBE and all of RICHMOND is next!”

FARGO leads the weekday lineup, followed by “On Air with RYAN SEACREST” and “Afternoons with JASON PAIGE.”

