Burns (l) and Stuart (r) launch "Honor Your Hometown" campaign (Photo: Adam Lammers)

Documentary filmmaker KEN BURNS and Country music artist MARTY STUART have launched the "Honor Your Hometown" campaign that encourages Americans to celebrate their hometowns and shared experiences.

The campaign will kick off with the release of over 150 celebratory videos from American entertainers and a variety of American institutions from all 50 states, sharing personal stories of their hometowns. Celebrities in the celebratory hometown videos include GARTH BROOKS, TRISHA YEARWOOD JON BATISTE, DOLLY PARTON, Coach MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, KRISTEN CHENOWETH, MIRANDA LAMBERT and the late General COLIN POWELL.

“This is exactly the kind of initiative we need right now,” said BURNS, "a celebration of where we come from and a reminder that we should be hopeful because our common bonds and values outweigh whatever differences we might have.”

“Although it feels like we have honorary days for seemingly everything in AMERICA, there is no national tradition for honoring our hometowns," added STUART. "It’s a void that needs to be filled. Our hometowns are where we bond as neighbors, friends and Americans. They are what bring us together.”

Watch BURNS' interview on the series here, and STUART's hometown video here. For more information and links to the "Honor Your Hometown" videos, click here.

