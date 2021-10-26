Creating 'Clubhouse' Competitor (Photo: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock.com)

THE VERGE is reporting that AMAZON is next on the list of companies getting into the live audio game. The company is building a new app, codenamed “Project Mic,” that gives anyone the ability to make and distribute a live radio show, complete with music, according to a presentation viewed by THE VERGE. This project’s goal is to reinvent radio.

Listeners will be able to tune in through the app, as well as through AUDIBLE, AMAZON MUSIC, TWITCH, and ALEXA-equipped devices. With the ALEXA devices, listeners will be able to interact with shows using just their voice. The app experience will also be optimized for the car, playing into AMAZON’s idea of trying to reinvent radio.

Anyone will be able to pull from AMAZON’s music catalog to arrange their program. For launch, the company is planning to recruit celebrity talent along with smaller tastemakers to help launch the app and populate it with content. Although the app is highly music-focused, programming will center on three other areas: pop culture, comedy, and sports. Read the full article here.

