KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP Partner STEPHEN POTENZA has joined FOX NEWS MEDIA as Deputy General Counsel, reporting to General Counsel/EVP/Corporate Development BERNARD GUGAR. In addition, the company has promoted SVP/Business & Legal Affairs/Associate General Counsel LISA RICHARDSON to EVP/Business & Legal Affairs/Associate General Counsel, continuing to report to FOX CORPORATION EVP/Deputy General Counsel ADAM REISS.

"I am so pleased to welcome STEVE to FOX NEWS MEDIA, where he will be a pivotal part of our legal team. He brings impressive and extensive experience across government, litigation and business affairs."

REISS said, "LISA is a valued member of my team who provides thoughtful and strategic counsel regarding the company's distribution agreements and relationships. I look forward to her continued growth in this new role."

FOX CORPORATION General Counsel JEFF TAYLOR said, "We are building a world-class legal organization at FOX, and hope to continue attracting and retaining industry leading talent like STEVE and LISA."

