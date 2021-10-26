Smith joins "The Morning Bullpen"

AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON welcomes ERIK SCOTT SMITH as a morning co-host for "The Morning Bullpen," effective TOMORROW (10/27). SMITH joins co-hosts MONICA “MO” LUNSFORD and GEORGE LINDSAY.

SMITH succeeds previous morning co-host "COWBOY DAVE" BAYLESS, who departed the station in JUNE after 12 years (NET NEWS 6/29).

Before joining the KILT team, SMITH was a personality and executive producer of "The HEIDI & FRANK Show" at MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES for 13 years, the co-host of the FOX Pop culture show, "Dish Nation," as well as a film actor ("Everyday Miracles") and musician.

“I’m beyond excited for ERIK to join GEORGE and MO in the Morning Bullpen,” said AUDACY HOUSTON SVP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER. “ERIK’s longtime radio experience coupled with his positive attitude, energy, character and innovation will add so much to the morning commute Houstonians make every day, and we look forward to adding him to our weekday programming.”

“There’s one thing that I’ve already learned about TEXAS -- everyone is SO nice here,” said SMITH. “I am ready and anxious to join the talented, dedicated team at THE BULL. I already feel at home because of the incredible folks at AUDACY and can’t wait to crack the mic with talented hosts like GEORGE and MO. It’s really an honor for me.”

