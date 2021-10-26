-
North Carolina LPFM Owner Buys FM Translator
by Perry Michael Simon
October 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The FCC database was fairly quiet midday TUESDAY (10/26), with just one station sale transaction, involving a NORTH CAROLINA FM translator, showing up.
In that deal, JEFFREY C SIGMON, SR. is selling W232DI/MONROE, NC to SHAGGERS, INC. for $58,000. The primary station is the buyer's Classic Hits/Beach Music low power FM WDZD-LP (99.1 THE FUN ONE)/MONROE.