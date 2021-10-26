New Season, New Host, New Story

The newest season of NEON HUM and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's "SMOKE SCREEN" investigative documentary series is a nine-episode report on a LOS ANGELES City Councilman awaiting trial on bribery charges. Media group L.A. TACO co-produced the new series, "SMOKE SCREEN: THE SELLOUT," which tells the story of Councilman JOSE HUIZAR, arrested for allegedly taking bribes from real estate developers looking to build in his BOYLE HEIGHTS district. The season's shows are hosted by journalist MARIAH CASTAÑEDA with reporting from L.A. TACO's LEXIS-OLIVIER RAY and Producer CARLA GREEN, and has posted its first two episodes.

“I spent over a year reporting on this story about JOSE HUIZAR and his how impact on the residents of BOYLE HEIGHTS provides a window into the gentrification crisis facing communities across AMERICA,” said CASTAÑEDA. “While 'SMOKE SCREEN: THE SELLOUT’ is the tale of JOSE HUIZAR, the story we’re telling is universal and will resonate with listeners whose neighborhoods are changing and who feel betrayed by their political leaders.”

