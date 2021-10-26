Taylor (Photo: Facebook)

HUBBARD KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE has welcomed CHELSEA TAYLOR for the midday shift that had been open since WINGNUT's departure last month (NET NEWS 9/9). She is tracking the show from sister station WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1) WEST PALM BEACH, where she co-hosts mornings with TIM LEARY.

KNUC Brand Content Dir. SCOTT MAHALICK stated, “CHELSEA is a world class talent, gregarious, funny and a fun mom with three young kids. She loves the Country format. I can’t wait for all you to meet CHELSEA. She is open to endorsements and is socially very active.”

Prior to radio, TAYLOR was an executive in the medical industry and was hired for her first radio job after shooting a commercial for another radio station.

Her first day on the air was MONDAY (10/25). Congratulate her here.

