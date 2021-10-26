R.I.P. Patchman

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of former iHEARTMEDIA Country KTEX/McALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX MD/morning personality JAMES "PATCHES" PACZKOWSKI (aka "THE PATCHMAN"), who has passed away. After a 25-year run with the station, he retired at the end of 2019 to spend more time with wife LISA, his children and grandchildren (NET NEWS 12/20/19).

At the time of his retirement, the station posted a tribute that is still available on its web site, saying, "Since January 1995, PATCHES has been a friend to many of our listeners, a wake-up call in the morning, a friend on the street, an emcee at their community service event, an influencer, and that voice on the radio. He came to the RIO GRANDE VALLEY after realizing he had a creative talent. He has worked various shifts in radio, including on air, production, and public service. Through his career, he has worked for several radio owners, stations, and lots of different personalities. His first stint in South TEXAS was at ENERGY 99. He also spent time at K-FROG, while the majority of his radio career was at KTEX."

Read the full retirement tribute here.

