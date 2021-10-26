Ford

Following FRIDAY’s format flip of AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK to Classic Hip-Hop "94.7 THE BLOCK” (NET NEWS 10/22), PD JOHN FOXX remains on board in his capacity as the company’s Regional VP/Country Programming. Also remaining with AUDACY is former WNSH midday host KATIE NEAL, who continues to host her “KATIE & COMPANY” midday show for AUDACY stations across the country.

Departing the company are WNSH MD/afternoon host JESSE ADDY and morning talent KELLY FORD. ADDY had been tracking afternoon shifts for other AUDACY stations as well, including WKIS/MIAMI (which has not yet named a replacement) and Country 1450 WHLL-98.1 W251CT (HALL OF FAME COUNTRY 98.1)/SPRINGFIELD, MA. Both FORD and ADDY also hosted national weekend shows for the company.

FORD tells ALL ACCESS her departure is “on great terms” with AUDACY, “I just hate that the format and the listeners are left without and outlet up here.”

Reach ADDY here. Reach FORD here, or by phone at (303) 249-9007.

« back to Country Net News