Charese Fruge, Carlota

In this week's ALL ACCESS “WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets caught up with CARLOTA, the brand new midday host on KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO.

Discussing bouncing back from both COVID and a pandemic related layoff, CARLOTA mused, "The call from VINCE RICHARDS about 98 ROCK came… This past year has changed me in so many ways. I felt loss, death (almost), freedom (lots of that), and now renewal. And most of all summer of 2020 will forever remain in my heart as one of the greatest summers of all time. Strange I know, but true. As far as an ‘A-HA” moment, I think when you almost die, you have that moment of ‘A-HA!!! I wanna fucking live!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to a woman from one of the many sides of our various businesses—from the boardroom to the production room to the promotion room to the air studio. This week, find out about CARLOTA here.

