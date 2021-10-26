Share The Message

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has announced an initiative to help address COVID-19 misinformation. [Learn more here]. And NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Triple A KKXT (91.7 KXT)/DALLAS, along with sister News station KERA, have taken this idea to create BRING THE MUSIC BACK.

Over the next several weeks, KKXT and KERA will be encouraging its audience to understand the facts around COVID-19, vaccinations and audience safety in the context of returning to live music events. The campaign will feature national musicians talking about how the pandemic has affected their craft, the importance of wearing masks, good safety practices at shows and more -- all through 20- and 30-second radio and video spots. Now, both stations would like to share these spots with other Triple A public and commercial stations, at no cost.

In a letter, KKXT said, “Our hope in this effort is to reach audiences who are interested in music and entertainment with critical facts and accurate information on COVID-19. And we’re thrilled to have already acquired spots from LEON BRIDGES, JADE BIRD and BRIDGET KEARNEY from LAKE STREET DIVE, just to name a few artists. And we expect to make more artist spots available in the coming weeks.”

All spots and assets can be found here. There are clean broadcast spots, social videos, an explainer video and marketing materials available for tagging with your station logo.

