TESHMEDIA has signed an extension with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to continue as the exclusive advertising sales representative for its portfolio of radio assets including the daily JOHN TESH radio show, "Intelligence For Your Life," "The Best Of The JOHN TESH Radio Show," "Intelligence For Your Health With CONNIE SELLECCA," "The Weekend Show With JOHN TESH and GIB GERARD" and "Intelligence For Your Life Minute," as well as "Intelligence For Your Life: The Podcast."

Commented JOHN TESH, "Our goal for the past 20 years has been to generate unique ways to integrate our sponsors with our daily intelligence. Our partners at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS do an incredible job of using the authority we have with our affiliates and loyal fans to super-serve our advertising sponsors."

Added CONNIE SELLECCA, “Whether it’s 'Intelligence For Your Health' or any of our other properties, listeners trust us and they know that the advice we provide is supported by solid data and research.”

Said COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO/founder PETER KOSANN, "We are thrilled that JOHN, CONNIE and GIB have the faith in COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to continue to represent their incredible portfolio of audio assets. We have enjoyed our relationship over the past three years and look forward to continuing to work with one of the preeminent names in our business."

Said co-host GERARD, “Our focus is on delivering great results for our advertisers. Our sponsors are not ‘clients’ - they have become part of the fabric of our broadcasts and we love to partner with brands whom we trust as much as our audience trusts us.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS President Of Sales & Marketing PAUL GREGREY said, "This announcement is just in time for the 2021 Upfront selling season. Our sales team is ready to continue to maximize the TESH brands for the benefit of our valued clientele,. This is a wonderful slate of programming which has been an important part of our growing portfolio of brands, personalities and overall inventory."

