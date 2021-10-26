-
Bonneville International Restructures Management Team
by Perry Michael Simon
October 27, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL has revamped its executive structure, moving PHOENIX Market Manager SCOTT SUTHERLAND into a new role as EVP/Regional Media Operations, overseeing DENVER, PHOENIX, SACRAMENTO, SAN FRANCISCO, and SEATTLE radio clusters, with the individual Market Managers reporting to him.
In addition, SALT LAKE CITY Market Manager TANYA VEA has been promoted to EVP/Content and Media Operations and will continue to oversee the SALT LAKE market; Associate General Counsel and human relations head JASON ENGLUND has been named EVP/General Counsel, with former General Counsel MIKE DOWDLE serving as EVP/Business Affairs and Strategy; and MATTHEW SADOWSKI moving into the position of SVP/Business Intelligence and Analytics. EVP/CFO KENT NATE remains in his present position.
Pres. DARRELL BROWN said, “With this structure in place, we are well-positioned to support our existing business and develop in many new areas of opportunity.”