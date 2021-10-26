Sutherland, Vea, Englund



In addition, SALT LAKE CITY Market Manager TANYA VEA has been promoted to EVP/Content and Media Operations and will continue to oversee the SALT LAKE market; Associate General Counsel and human relations head JASON ENGLUND has been named EVP/General Counsel, with former General Counsel MIKE DOWDLE serving as EVP/Business Affairs and Strategy; and MATTHEW SADOWSKI moving into the position of SVP/Business Intelligence and Analytics. EVP/CFO KENT NATE remains in his present position.