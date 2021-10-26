Sahl

MORT SAHL, the comedian and groundbreaking political satirist, died TUESDAY (10/26) in MILL VALLEY, CA at 94.

SAHL, whose politically-charged and stream-of-consciousness stand-up led the way for generations of comedians doing topical humor, rose to fame in the 1950s and was twice nominated for GRAMMY AWARDS in the first two years of the honors' existence (1958 and 1959).

After the assassination of JOHN F. KENNEDY in 1963, SAHL's obsession with the case led to a lull in his career, during which he became a radio host at KLAC-A/LOS ANGELES in 1967-68. His career eventually revived with stand-up performances and television specials; most recently, SAHL appeared in a weekly SUNDAY morning live show at THE DEPOT BOOKSTORE & CAFE in MILL VALLEY, with ROBIN WILLIAMS, a fan of SAHL's, a visitor to the show the day before WILLIAMS' death in 2014.

