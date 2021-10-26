Herbie Herbert (Photo: Pat Johnson)

WALTER JAMES "HERBIE' HERBERT II, a protege of BILL GRAHAM who began as a roadie for SANTANA and then formed and managed JOURNEY for two decades, died at 73 after a long illness peacefully at his longtime ORINDA, CA, home.

The BERKELEY, CA, native was a self-described hippie and GRATEFUL DEAD fan who began working for GRAHAM as a roadie for SANTANA. He also went on to put together the original JOURNEY line-up in 1973, remaining as manager until 1993. A savvy entrepreneur, he established an in-house NIGHTMARE PRODUCTIONS to make the records, pioneering the use of large-scale videos through NOCTURNE PRODUCTIONS, which created state-of-the-art lighting and sound for the stadiums that bands were now playing, establishing the foundation for today’s live concert industry.

HERBERT ended up parlaying JOURNEY’s real estate holdings into a sizable income. His creative marketing plan used underground artists STANLEY MOUSE and ALTON KELLY to create the band's album covers, using one-word titles and point-of-purchase branding long before it became standard practice in the music business. A reported personality conflict with lead singer STEVE PERRY led to HERBERT leaving the band in 1993.

He also managed the STEVE MILLER BAND and co-managed SWEDISH rock groups ROXETTE and EUROPE, along with MR. BIG, ENUFF Z'NUFF and JOURNEY splinter groups THE STORM and HARDLINE. In the late ‘90s, HERBERT took the stage himself, recording three albums as SY KLOPPS,a band that included current and former JOURNEY band members NEAL SCHON, GREGG ROLIE, PRAIRIE PRINCE and ROSS VALORY.

“He made so many people’s lives and careers truly better, and as a manager, he always made decisions based on what was for the greater good,” said his wife Maya.

Neal Schon posted on Instagram, “I’ll cherish all the incredible times and trials and tribulations we experienced together. Herbie was an incredible hands-on manager and fought like a mother****er for all of us every step of the way. I can easily say that without his vision there would have never been many of the innovative things that we shared. I hold the greatest times in my heart forever.”

HERBERT posted on close pal (and fellow BILL GRAHAM colleague) DELL FURANO's FACEBOOK page after his recent death, “The goal isn’t to live forever, it’s to create something that will. that’s what DELL did.”

HERBERT is survived by his devoted wife MAYA, daughters SEAYA and KATHERINE, brother ROBERT and sister KATHERINE.

There is a documentary being produced on HERBERT’s life that was started before he died. Plans for a memorial celebration will be announced.

