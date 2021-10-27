More performers named

LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, OLD DOMINION, CHRIS STAPLETON, and the pairings of JASON ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD and CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN join the growing list of performers for the 55th Annual CMA AWARDS, set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA.

They join a previously announced group of performers that includes DAN + SHAY, ERIC CHURCH, BLAKE SHELTON and others on the LUKE BRYAN-hosted show, which will air live on ABC from 7-10p (CT) (NET NEWS 10/21).

ALDEAN and UNDERWOOD will deliver the world premiere television performance of their hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.” OLD DOMINON will perform their single, “I Was On A Boat That Day.” STAPLETON will sing album cut “Cold,” from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated “Starting Over” set. YOUNG and BROWN will team for their single, “Famous Friends.”

