Radio talks a good game about "reinventing itself," but the actual implementation of those intentions leaves a lot to be desired, and disruption is more likely to come from outside forces, according to FRED JACOBS in his latest blog post for the JACOBS MEDIA website.

"(N))othing really changes," JACOBS charges. "Industry spokespeople and even some higher-ups may profess the need for change. But no one has the stomach (or maybe, the stones) to actually do it." Meanwhile, he notes, AMAZON is rumored to be coming at radio with an app (which THE VERGE reported is presently code-named "Project Mic") that will allow users to create their own radio shows with music, SPOTIFY has a pseudo-morning show, and other companies have made attempts to compete in the radio space, and JACOBS asserts that "We can wait around for Amazon (or someone else) to reinvent radio, spend a lot of time declaring 'It'll never work,' and then wake up one day to find out a new platform has more listeners and making more money than we are.

"Or we could actually step up and reinvent ourselves."

