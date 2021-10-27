Signs New Lease In Indio

GOLDENVOICE has inked a long-term deal that will keep the COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL and STAGECOACH at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO through 2050, reports the DESERT SUN. The deal also gives GOLDENVOICE the option to stage two additional three-day events on the grounds each year.

The agreement has GOLDENVOICE taking over year-round operation of the 642 acre EMPIRE POLO CLUB facility.

COACHELLA returns APRIL 15-17 and 22-24, 2022. Headlining are TRAVIS SCOTT, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. STAGECOACH is back APRIL 29 to MAY 1, 2022. Both festivals sat out the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

