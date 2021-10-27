Now At Stitcher

SIRIUSXM's STITCHER has signed the formerly independently distributed business podcast "THE ED MYLETT SHOW" to a new multi-year production and advertising representation deal, starting NOVEMBER 2nd. The show has attracted several celebrity guests, including ALEX RODRIGUEZ, BARBARA CORCORAN, MICHAEL IMPERIOLI, DAYMOND JOHN, and VIVICA A. FOX.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the STITCHER family," said MYLETT. "I wanted to collaborate with people who shared my standards to deliver the best content possible every single week to our precious audience, and who have the background and structure to deliver on that promise."

