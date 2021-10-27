Cold Case, True Crime

CUMULUS MEDIA, IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT, and VESPUCCI have launched a true crime podcast about a woman who investigated the mysterious death of a childhood friend 25 years later. "BONAPARTE," a 10-episode series, is hosted by JASON STAVERS and tracks the story of ANNE CHAMPION, an attorney who decided to look into the cold case of the death of her friend LAURA VAN WYHE in an attempt to find answers.

CHAMPION, who has represented clients like MARY TRUMP, CNN, and JIM ACOSTA, said, “LAURA’s death has always stayed with me. There are too many things that don’t add up. A few years ago, I decided to start pushing for answers. I’m working with LAURA’s family to see if we can get people to come forward and share new details. Based on my review of the files, it's clear that there are many inconsistencies and many open issues begging for further investigation. I believe this is a cold case that can be solved, and solving it is long overdue for LAURA's family and friends.”

