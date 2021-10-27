New Rates

The COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD's new rates for broadcasters' streaming music royalties (NET NEWS 6/14) have been finalized with the publication of the board's final determination in the FEDERAL REGISTER, making the effective date TODAY (10/27).

The board announced in JUNE that it was increasing the streaming royalty rates for broadcasters, raising the rate for commercial nonsubscription services -- including radio station streams -- from $0.0018 to $0.0021 per performance in 2021, a 17% increase, with a single-company maximum of $100,000 per year, while commercial subscription services will pay $0.0026, an 8% increase. Noncommercial webcasters are set to pay $1,000 per year per channel up to 159,140 Aggregate Tuning Hours in a month,with excess ATH charged at $0.0021 per performance in 2021. The rates are retroactive to the beginning of 2021 and will be adjusted in 2022-25 based on the Consumer Price Index with the NOVEMBER 2020 release as a base number.

