New Series

PODCASTONE and REELZ have extended their podcast production partnership and have added a true crime podcast, "SEX, LIES & MURDER," a series of stories about sex-driven crimes. The new show's debut TODAT (10/27) is being accompanied by a re-release of the earlier "AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF..." podcast.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to continue our long standing relationship with REELZ through our latest podcast SEX, LIES & MURDER. Listeners and advertisers alike know that our REELZ branded programming is edge of your seat content that the podcast world is hungry for and we are excited to deliver."

